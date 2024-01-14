Advertisment
Akhilesh Yadav receives Ram Mandir opening invite, says will visit temple after Jan 22

NewsDrum Desk
14 Jan 2024
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday thanked the Ram Mandir trust for inviting him to the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 and said he would visit the temple with his family after the event.

Yadav on Friday had claimed that he had not received any invitation to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya either in person or by courier, and had also demanded proof in case it was sent by post.

In a letter to Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, the SP chief thanked him for the invitation received on Saturday morning.

Posting the letter thanking Rai on X, Yadav extended best wishes for the programme.

However, he said that he would visit the Ram Mandir with his family after the consecration ceremony. PTI SAB RPA RPA

