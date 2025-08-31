India's 'increased dependence' on China goods to weaken ability to challenge Beijing: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP while claiming that India's "increased dependence" on Chinese goods would negatively impact domestic industries, increase unemployment and weaken the country's ability to challenge Beijing.

He asked BJP leaders to clarify whether the country's land area has remained the same since the party came to power, or has it shrunk "due to Chinese encroachments".

In a post on X, Yadav sought to expose the "alarming truth" behind the BJP's slogans of self-reliance, swadeshi and boycott Chinese products.

चीन से आनेवाले सामानों पर जिस तरह भारत की निर्भरता बढ़ती जा रही है, उसका बुरा असर हमारे उद्योगों, कारख़ानों और दुकानों के लगातार घटते जा रहे काम-कारोबार पर पड़ा है। इससे बेरोज़गारी भी…

He claimed that China will flood the Indian markets with its goods, leading to a "rising dependence" that would force the government to ignore China's actions.

This will cripple Indian manufacturing and would eventually allow China to dictate prices and policies, causing inflation, unemployment and political instability, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed.

Outlining what he called the "chronology of the Chinese strategy", Yadav said it would begin with market capture, followed by economic pressure, weakening of the BJP-led government, which could not challenge "China's encroachment of Indian land".

Taking a swipe at the government, Yadav asked BJP leaders to clarify whether the country's land area has remained the same since the party came to power.

"If those in Delhi do not answer, then at least the 'bulldozer' leaders in Lucknow, who are migration experts, should tell us how much land has been lost. People understand well that land does not migrate on its own," he said in an apparent jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.