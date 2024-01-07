Akhilesh Yadav should introspect before taking a jibe at BSP: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday asked her SP counterpart Akhilesh Yadav to introspect before making any unrestrained jibe at her party.

Mayawati's comment comes a day after the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief took a jibe at the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) while speaking to reporters during an event in Ballia district. Asked whether the BSP would join the INDIA alliance, Yadav questioned in return, "Who will give an assurance after that?"

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The SP chief who is helpless owing to his and his government's anti-Dalit policies, habits and style of working, should introspect before making any unrestrained comment on the BSP and check how tainted his reputation is in this strengthening the BJP and reconciling with them."

"Also, who can forget the blessings given by the then SP chief to the BJP before and after winning the parliamentary elections. And then how can the public forget the meetings of the SP leadership with the BJP leadership after their government was formed (in the Centre)? In such a situation, it would be appropriate if SP fights communal forces," she added.

Yadav retorted and asked theAccording to media reports, Yadav has not shown inclination towards bringing BSP in the INDIA fold, in a recent meeting held of INDIA alliance members.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats. The Samajwadi Party is in alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) in the state. Both RLD and SP are part of the INDIA alliance.

BSP has shown reluctance in joining with the INDIA bloc.

Commenting on the seat sharing in the INDIA bloc, the SP chief on Saturday in Ballia said, "It (INDIA bloc) will take a decision very soon by taking the SP and other parties along. Let the Surya Uttarayan take place. All decisions will be taken as soon as the Surya Uttarayan occurs," he said.

Surya Uttarayan occurs from Makar Sankranti (January 14).

He further stressed, "The SP is in the INDIA bloc with full responsibility. Information about who will be given what responsibilities in the alliance will be provided very soon."