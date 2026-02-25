SP chief targets BJP over 'batuk' row, AI summit

Kanpur (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government during a visit to Kanpur, flagging concerns over the NRC, farmers' issues and what he described as security lapses at the recent AI summit in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters at a private event here, Yadav accused the BJP of disrespecting religious leaders, soldiers and farmers. Referring to an alleged incident at the Magh Mela where a young 'batuk' (a celibate Hindu child) was reportedly manhandled, Yadav said the episode amounted to an insult to a Sanatan tradition.

On the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he reiterated the SP's opposition to the exercise and alleged that common citizens, particularly Hindus, were struggling to produce the required documents.

Turning to technology and governance, the SP president criticised the government's handling of the AI Impact Summit, claiming that no adequate ecosystem or infrastructure had been developed.

"If you showcase robots made in other countries, public disappointment is natural. More importantly, this reflects a security failure," he said.

At the event, Yadav also promised to transform Kanpur into a "beautiful and traffic jam-free city" if the Samajwadi Party returns to power. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ