SP chief terms LS polls 'national movement', urges party members to 'change fate' of country

Lucknow, May 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as a "national movement" for the cause of the Constitution and to protect reservations as he called upon his party members to join it to change the fate of the country.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections is a historic election. It's an election to safeguard the Constitution and socialist values. Therefore, your additional active cooperation is expected and requested in this election," Yadav said in a post in Hindi addressed to 'samajwadis' on X.

His post came on the last day of the campaigning for the fourth phase of voting, scheduled on May 13. Yadav is contesting from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency, which will also go to the polls in this phase.

"This election is a new national movement for the cause of the Constitution, socialist values, reservation and dignity-pride-honour. The nation and society are calling upon you, rise and become a part of the movement to change the fate and future of the country," Yadav said in the post, adding that 'samajwadis' should not succumb to any fear or pressure from those in power.

The SP chief also appealed to all the party's office bearers to support the candidates of the INDIA bloc with full dedication and resolve in the upcoming phases and contribute more than they did in the previous phases.

"The victory of the INDIA bloc will be the victory of your struggles so far for socialist principles and also a true tribute to other constitutional fighters like (B R) Ambedkar ji, (Ram Manohar) Lohia ji, Janeshwar Mishra ji, and Neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), who dedicated their lives to social justice," Yadav said a day after he and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed joint election rallies in Kannauj and Kanpur.

"In the last three phases, by voting and getting others to vote in a way that made INDIA bloc win, you have laid the foundation of a big victory. On the same strong foundation, the building of the INDIA bloc government is going to be strengthened in the upcoming phases," he said.

Addressing the 'samajwadis', the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister in his post on X said that for the upliftment of the nation and society, they should come out in big numbers and cast their votes and encourage others to do the same with the thought that "if not now, then never".

He also warned them against people who might try to oppress voters and said "send the names and photographs of these oppressive people directly to the Election Commission for complaints or contact the 'samajwadi' soldiers around you. Also, remember our appeal and call -- 'matdaan bhi, saavdhaan bhi' (voting with caution)!" PTI NAV BHJ BHJ