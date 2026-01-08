SP confused over meaning of PDA, says newly elected UP BJP chief

Varanasi (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday targeted the Samajwadi Party over its recently released 'PDA panchang', saying the opposition party itself appeared unsure about what PDA stood for, while the BJP believed in inclusive politics by taking all sections of society along.

The remarks come against the backdrop of the Samajwadi Party releasing its 'Samajwadi PDA panchang' for 2026.

The calendar, launched by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, highlights key national, historical and cultural dates, along with birth and death anniversaries of the party's ideologues, founders and social icons belonging to PDA - pichhda (backward classes), dalit and alpsankhyak (minorities) communities.

The 'panchang' is being circulated among party workers across the country as part of the SP's political outreach.

Addressing a press conference here in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, Chaudhary said the BJP was not a party of any one caste but of "sarv samaj".

"First the Samajwadi Party should decide what PDA actually means. The SP itself is in a state of confusion over PDA, whereas the BJP works by taking all sections of society together," he said.

Chaudhary arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday night, where he was welcomed by BJP office-bearers and workers.

Responding to questions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he said it was not a new process and was conducted from time to time by the Election Commission independently, and not by the government. He added that BJP workers were ensuring election-related work reached the grassroots.

On queries related to MGNREGA, the BJP leader said complaints of corruption had surfaced earlier as well, but claimed that the BJP government had addressed shortcomings and ensured transparency.

Speaking on the forthcoming budget, Chaudhary said it would once again be dedicated to the common people, with special focus on the poor, farmers, labourers, youth and women.

He also asserted that the BJP organisation remained fully prepared for elections and was capable of meeting any electoral challenge.

On questions related to community-specific outreach, including meetings of Brahmin legislators, he reiterated that the BJP practised development-oriented politics by including every section of society. PTI COR KIS DV DV