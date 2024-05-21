SP, Cong more concerned about their vote bank than Kumbh: Modi in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, May 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the opposition Congress and the Samajwadi Party have competed in the appeasement of their vote bank and called both parties "anti-development".

Advertisment

"The SP and Congress are more concerned about their vote bank than Kumbh (mela)," he said, addressing a rally in the region known for the Kumbh mela and the 'Triveni Sangam'.

"This election of 2024 will decide the direction in which the Triveni of India's future will flow," Modi said.

The prime minister said the members of the INDIA block cannot digest praise of India abroad.

Advertisment

He added that India is now known for its expressway and infrastructure.

Modi was addressing the rally in Prayagraj to seek votes for BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi.

The main contest in Allahabad is between Neeraj Tripathi, the son of former West Bengal governor and speaker of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Keshari Nath Tripathi, and Ujjwal Ram Singh, the son of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Reoti Raman Singh.

Polling in the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency will take place in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 25. PTI NAV IJT IJT