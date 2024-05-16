SP, Cong want to try out 'TMC politics' in UP: PM Modi in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), May 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party and Congress for fielding a Trinamool Congress candidate in Bhadohi and said they wanted to try out the TMC brand of politics in the state.

"TMC politics means murder of Hindus, harassment of Dalits and advasis, atrocities on women. So many BJP leaders were killed there (West Bengal) and the MLAs of TMC say that they will kill Hindus by drowning them in river Ganga," Modi claimed.

"It is difficult for the SP and Congress to even save their deposit, so they are doing a political experiment in Bhadohi. Their experiment is to conduct a trial of TMC's politics of Bengal in UP," the PM said at a rally here. PTI CDN CDN IJT IJT