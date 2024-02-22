SP-Congress alliance is 'parivarwadi' and selfish, Modi will be PM again: UP BJP chief

Amethi (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary on Thursday said the Samajwadi Party and Congress combine is a "parivarwadi” (nepotistic) and selfish alliance, a day after the two opposition parties sealed seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The people’s alliance is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insisting that he will be elected for the third straight term, said Chaudhary during a visit to Amethi to participate in the house warming ceremony of Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani.

“The alliance of Congress and SP alliance is by 'parivarwadi' and selfish people while the people’s alliance is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of the country are with him.

“They are with Modi's resolve for a developed India and he is going to become the prime minister for the third time," he added.

Chaudhary said that the BJP fulfils its promises and cited Irani’s house as an example.

"You all saw that Smriti Irani had promised to build a house in Amethi, which is now completed. Today we have come to participate in the house warming programme," he said.

In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, Irani had promised that if she was elected she would build a house in Amethi – this was seen to be a jab towards her Congress rival and the then-sitting MP Rahul Gandhi who the BJP leader alleged was absent from the constituency.

Irani did not have any residence in Amethi till now and had opened her camp office in a rented building. Her new house is built in Medan Mawai village near Gauriganj.

On Thursday, the Union minister entered the house after performing puja and havan with her husband Zubin Irani. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY