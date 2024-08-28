SP, Congress carrying forward Jinnah's legacy, attempting to divide society: Adityanath

Aligarh (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted opposition parties, saying that the Congress and Samajwadi Party are carrying forward Jinnah’s legacy and are attempting to divide society like him.

"Jinnah's spirit has entered Samajwadi Party and Congress," the chief minister said at a district-level job fair in Aligarh.

“Jinnah committed the grave sin of dividing the nation, which led to his suffocating demise. Congress and SP are committing a similar sin by dividing society," he said.

Adityanath also slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's "silence" on rape cases in Ayodhya, Kannauj and Kolkata and said the party has "justified" such acts in the past, referring to a remark by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He said opposition parties' governments destroyed the social fabric of the country by their "appeasement" and by dividing society on the basis of caste and region.

The BJP government, however, is providing houses, jobs and electricity to everyone without any discrimination, Adityanath said.

"The country was barely moving forward after Independence. Its social fabric was destroyed. Benefits of development schemes were provided after discriminating on the basis of caste, regions and language," the chief minister said.

Reiterating the BJP's call of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Viswas' Adityanath said, "We will neither discriminate nor allow anyone to spread anarchy or mismanagement." If anyone takes the path of anarchy, it "will lead them to 'Yamraj'", he said.

Targeting his his political rivals, Adityanath added, "Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party when they were in power, they destroyed the social fabric." "They took the society away from development with their schemes of appeasement. They did work to harm the security of the nation and even today they are doing the same thing," he said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said, “Those who achieved nothing during their tenure and were known only for their ‘karname’ (misdeeds), are unsettled by the rule of law in the state." "These are the same Samajwadi Party people who once justified misconduct with the excuse, ‘ladke hain, aur ladkon se galti ho jaati hai’ (they are boys and boys make mistakes). They were responsible for compromising the safety of daughters,” he added referring to a remark by party founder Mulayam Singh.

Adityanath said Akhilesh Yadav has no right to comment on women's safety. “His silence on incidents in Ayodhya, Kannauj, and Kolkata speaks volumes,” he said.

"Those who jeopardize the safety of daughters and businessmen face direct a path to ‘Yamlok’," he added.

Attacing the Congress, the chief minister said, “Congress has disrespected national heroes such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and Maharaja Mahendra Pratap Singh." "The BJP is dedicated to honouring these great figures, as evidenced by the university established in Maharaja Mahendra Pratap Singh’s name,” he added.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party are focussed solely on their own interests, while the double-engine government does not tolerate discrimination, anarchy, disorder or hooliganism, he said.

“Today, UP is recognised as one of the leading states in the country. Therefore, we must ensure that this progress continues as the Samajwadi Party, if given a chance, would bring about riots, looting, and anarchy,” he said.

Adityanath said employment naturally follows from development and security is its cornerstone. “Good governance cannot be achieved without security,” he added.

During the event, Adityanath distributed job appointment letters to some youth, and inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones for 305 projects worth Rs 705 crore.

During this district-level ‘Rozgar Mela', over 63 companies and firms issued appointment letters to more than 5,000 youth across various positions.

During this district-level 'Rozgar Mela', over 63 companies and firms issued appointment letters to more than 5,000 youth across various positions.

Loans of over Rs 35 crore were granted to eligible individuals and MSME units through various schemes. Moreover, tablets and smartphones were distributed to over 1,500 students under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana.