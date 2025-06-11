SP, Congress driving wedge among Hindus, says UP minister; BJP most casteist, parties retort

Amethi (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh on Wednesday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of trying to divide "Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva" and historically promoting casteism and social disintegration.

"But now, they won't succeed. Sanatan and Hindutva have always been one and will remain united," Singh told reporters in Amethi.

Leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress in Amethi retorted to the allegations, and accused the BJP of being the real force behind social division and hatred.

Earlier, the BJP MLA from Tiloi (Amethi) alleged that the SP and Congress had repeatedly disrespected and tried to fragment Sanatan Dharma.

"They are now trying to divide Hindus in the name of caste, but they will fail. Sanatani Hindus have awakened and will work together in unity for the nation," he said.

Singh also claimed that India has made rapid progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the last 11 years.

"From defence to economic sectors, India is becoming self-reliant. Our borders are secure, and Operation Sindoor showed how the BrahMos missile struck deep in Pakistan. Today, BrahMos is in demand even more than Russian and American missiles," he claimed.

"We are currently the fourth largest economy, soon to become the third. By 2027, India will be the number one economic power," he asserted.

SP district president Ram Udit Yadav hit back, calling the Bharatiya Janata Party "the country's biggest casteist and anti-social party." He added, "Their agenda is to spread hatred in society and pit brother against brother to serve their political interests." Congress district president Pradeep Singhal said his party does not believe in religion- or caste-based politics.

"We believe in taking people of all religions and castes along … Creating hatred in society, disturbing communal harmony, and dividing people on the basis of religion and caste. This is embedded in every part of the BJP's functioning," he alleged. PTI COR KIS VN VN