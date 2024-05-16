SP, Congress want to try out 'TMC politics' in UP: PM Modi in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), May 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the Samajwadi Party and the Congress want to try out the "Trinamool politics", terming it a politics of appeasement and harassment of the Dalits and women.

Attacking the INDIA bloc partners at an election rally at Bhadohi, where the opposition has fielded a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate, Modi said, they were conducting a trial of West Bengal's "TMC politics" in Uttar Pradesh.

"It is difficult for the SP and Congress to even save their deposit, so they are doing a political experiment in Bhadohi," he said.

"The TMC politics means murder of Hindus, harassment of Dalits and adivasis, and atrocities on women. So many BJP leaders were killed there and TMC MLAs say that they will kill Hindus by drowning them in river Ganga," Modi said.

"You know the kind of politics the TMC does in West Bengal," the prime minister said.

Modi said the TMC's politics includes calling Ram temple "impure", banning Ramnavami celebrations, sheltering Bangladeshi intruders, promising "poisonous arrow of appeasement" and calling for "vote jihad".

He picked "vote jihad" from an SP candidate's remarks.

Training guns on the SP, Modi said under the previous state government, the terrorists got special treatment and the government was kind towards SIMI.

Referring to the alliance between the SP and the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Modi said, "The previous bua (hinting at Mayawati) identified the SP people and left them. They have now brought a bua (aunt) from Bengal (hinting at Mamata Banerjee)." He said a game of bua and babua (referring to Akhilesh Yadav) is going on and asked the people to stay away from them.

"Today I want to ask a question from babua, the SP's shehzade (prince). Have you ever asked your new bua why she calls those from UP and Bihar outsiders in Bengal? "Why does the TMC abuse people going from UP and Bihar to Bengal? Babua, at least ask your bua about it. After abusing she comes and seeks votes from people of UP," he added.

Modi said the approach of "appeasement" links the SP and the TMC, and the two want to change the identity of the country.

Speaking about the development plans of UP, Modi said the BJP has changed the image of the state by working hard day and night. Today UP is being identified by the expressways. There are six expressways here and five new expressways are being built, he said.

The prime minister said the BJP government in UP is working whole-heartedly for schemes like 'Vocal for Local' and 'One District-One Product', whereas in the SP government, it was "one district-one mafia".

There was a different mafia empire in every district, he alleged, adding that the SP had given contracts to different mafias in every district.

"Ever since Yogi Adityanath has come, the entire atmosphere has changed here. Now the public is not afraid. Instead the mafias are afraid," he said.

The BJP's Vinod Kumar Bind is pitted against Lalitesh Pati Tripathi of the TMC and Harishankar of the BSP in Bhadohi. Polling in the constituency is on June 25 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. PTI CDN CDN KSS KSS