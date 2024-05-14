SP, Congress will loot together if they win: Adityanath

Barabanki (UP), May 14 (PTI) Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that if they win the elections, they will "loot" together and if they get defeated, they will fall apart.

Advertisment

"Jeete to milkar lootenge aur harenge to tootenge", Adityanath said while addressing an election rally here.

"These two 'ladke' are lying and misleading people in the elections," he said, appealing to people to bring those to power who brought Lord Ram (to the Ayodhya temple).

He said that all round development of the state was done in his regime and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook development of all without any consideration.

Advertisment

"Ram-haters are unhappy. They say that the Ram Mandir is useless. They used to open fire at Ram devotees. During their time, there used to be terrorist attacks on the Janmabhoomi and the cases filed against terrorists were withdrawn,'' he said attacking the SP-Congress.

Giving credit of construction of the Ram temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said only Ramdrohi (Ram haters) and Pakistan are opposing PM Modi.

"Ram bhakt is rashtra bhakt (devotees of Ram are patriots) and think about development of the country," he added.

"They (opposition) say don't speak against Pakistan, it has atom bombs... We also have atom bombs, our atom bombs are not made to be kept in the fridge," he said. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK