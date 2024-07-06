SP-DCP-IG level officers must inspect each police station as per manual: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Jul 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that it is mandatory for every SP, DCP and IG rank officers to visit and inspect every station in their jurisdiction as per the police manual.

Speaking after inaugurating the 2024 Senior Police Officers Conference here, he said senior officials will be held responsible if gambling, betting, drugs are not stopped in their jurisdiction.

SP and IG level officials were told that this can be avoided if they regularly visit each station and carry out inspection.

"SP, IG should visit the stations from tomorrow itself. Shastra should not be finished in half an hour after visiting," he was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the CM office.

He also cautioned against spreading fake news.

"Fake news is a thorn in the society. These are increasing exponentially. We have made fact check units to prevent these. However, fake news is on the rise. This cannot be tolerated," he said.

He instructed police officials to be more spontaneous in registering complaints and taking strict action without any hesitation.

"If senior police officers discharge their duties properly, lower ranking officers will perform their duty more effectively," he said.

Highlighting the drug menace, Siddaramaiah wondered why they (police) have not been able to curb the illegal sale of drugs.

He also said that the rowdy elements should be afraid of the police.

"It is a shame that some policemen are not aware that the e-beat system is in place," he said suggesting to fix it.

The CM also congratulated Home Minister G Parameshwara and the Karnataka Police for maintaining law and order without communal riots in the state in the last one year.