SP delegation to visit Raebareli on August 17 to 'gather information' on Dalit man's murder

Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party delegation will visit Raebareli on Saturday to "gather information" on the August 11 murder of a 22-year-old Dalit man, a party office-bearer said.

It will also meet the family members of Arjun Pasi, who was shot dead, allegedly after an altercation with some locals in the district's Salon area.

At least six accused have been arrested in this connection so far, police said.

"Following the directives of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, a party delegation will visit Raebareli district on August 17. The recent murder of Arjun Pasi, who was reportedly shot and killed by influential individuals, has prompted the delegation's visit to offer condolences and gather information about the incident," Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Thursday.

The delegation will include Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha MP RK Chaudhary, Samajwadi Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini national president Mithai Lal Bharti, Samajwadi Party's Uttar Pradesh unit vice-president CL Verma, and Bachhrawan MLA Shyam Sundar Bharti, among others, he said.

"The purpose of the visit is to express solidarity with the grieving family and address the concerns surrounding the tragic event," he added. PTI KIS SZM