SP demands cancellation of NEET, organises protest march in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) The youth wing of the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday organised a protest march here over alleged malpractices in the conduct of medical entrance exam NEET-UG, demanding cancellation of the exam and resignation of the education minister.

Starting from the party headquarters, the slogan-shouting agitators climbed the barricades placed by the police on Vikramaditya Marg to stop them.

The police used 'lathis' to disperse the protesters, who were later taken into custody and removed from the protest venue.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party have been vociferously raising the issue of the alleged question paper leak in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG as well as the police recruitment exam under the BJP government in the state. PTI SNS BHJ BHJ