SP distributes Rs 6 lakh aid to families of road crash victims in UP's Gonda district

Gonda (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Saturday distributed financial aid of Rs 6 lakh to the families of people who died in two separate road accidents, including the August 3 one, in the district, the party leaders said.

The party released Rs 5 lakh for the families of the victims of an accident that occurred on August 3. An SUV, full of pilgrims from Siha village in the Motiganj police area, plunged into a canal in the Itiyathok police area.

The accident claimed 12 lives, including women and children, while four others, including the driver, sustained injuries and were rescued.

According to party leader Suraj Singh, he met with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday to provide details of the incident and requested assistance for the victims.

In response, Yadav approved Rs 1 lakh each for the heads of five families who lost members in the crash.

Additionally, the party also approved Rs 25,000 each for the families of four people who died in a separate road accident on the Itiyathok-Khargupur road approximately one year ago.

The checks were handed over to the families in Siha village on Saturday by local SP leaders. Speaking at the event, SP district president Arshad Hussain said the party stands with the public in times of both happiness and sorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also announced financial assistance for the victims. The chief minister's promised aid of Rs 4 lakh per family has already been distributed, while the process for the Prime Minister's relief fund is ongoing, local officials said.