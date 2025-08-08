SP district chief, youth leader among 12 convicted by UP court in 2014 rioting case

Gonda (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A court here on Friday convicted 12 people, including the district president of Samajwadi Party (SP) and a youth leader of the party, in connection with an 11-year-old case of rioting and assault.

Assistant District Government Advocate Amit Kumar Pathak said the case dates back to September 27, 2014, when a dispute over land possession in Chishtipur village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits escalated into a violent clash between two groups.

Both sides lodged complaints against each other at the local police station. Following an investigation, police filed a charge sheet in court against seven people from the first group and five from the second.

During the trial, Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar, after examining the evidence on record and hearing arguments from prosecution and defence lawyers as well as witness testimonies, found all 12 accused guilty.

According to Pathak, from the second group, SP district president Arshad Hussain, his nephew and SP Yuvjan Sabha national vice president Sarfaraz Hussain alias Sonu, his brother Afsar Hussain, and villagers Masoom Ali and Ghulam Haider were convicted of rioting and assault.

Each was sentenced to two years in prison and fined Rs 11,000.

From the first group, the court found Zakir Ali, Arif, Firoz Khan, Mobeen, Tasleem, Qayyum, and Maroof guilty of more serious offences, sentencing each to seven years in prison and imposing a combined fine of Rs 64,250. PTI COR KIS ZMN