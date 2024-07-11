SP, Dy SP among 9 booked for 'assaulting' sub-inspector

Khagaria (Bihar), Jul 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against nine police personnel, including an officer of SP rank, who have been accused of assaulting a sub-inspector and snatching away his mobile phone two years ago, an official said on Thursday.

According to Khagaria Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Kushwaha, the FIR has been lodged with Chitragupt Nagar Police Station in the district, following an order, dated May 6, of the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court.

"Upon receipt of the court order, an FIR was registered on July 4, taking into account the complaint of Amalendu Singh, who was earlier posted at the Mansi Police Station here," the SP said.

The sub-inspector, in his complaint, alleged that he was beaten up by the then SP and other officials on June 26, 2022 when they also snatched away his phone and threatened to kill him.

He claimed that many in the district police had been nursing a grouse against him ever since he caught an impostor, hailing from Begusarai, who was "serving" as a sub-inspector in Khagaria.

The complainant also claimed that after he cracked the case, he started facing pressure from colleagues and seniors "to keep silent" over the matter and was even placed under suspension after being booked in a "fake corruption case" at the vigilance court in Bhagalpur.

He approached the CJM's court this year as his police complaint, lodged two days after the alleged assault, was hanging fire.

The court said prima facie the case deserved investigation and directed the police to do the needful.

Besides the then SP, others named in the FIR are the then deputy SP and the then SHO of the Sadar Police Station.

Others named in the FIR are officials of inspector and sub-inspector rank posted at different places in Khagaria.