SP injured in stone pelting during scrutiny of nomination in Arunachal's Longding district

Itanagar, Mar 28 (PTI) Violence broke out in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday during scrutiny of nomination papers for the April 19 Assembly polls, in which the Superintendent of Police sustained injuries, an official said.

A mob resorted to stone pelting after the nomination of Gangdiap Gangsa, National Peoples' Party (NPP) candidate from Pongchou-Wakka seat was rejected by the returning officer (RO) on the basis of office of profit, Longding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bekir Nyorak said.

"Longding Superintendent of Police (SP) Dekio Gumja sustained injuries in his cheek. Security forces fired several rounds in the air to disperse the mob and the situation is normal and under control," the DC said.

Gangsa, who is serving as an assistant mineral development officer (AMDO), had submitted his resignation to the government ahead of the announcement of polls but it was not accepted, Nyorak said.

He filed a case in the Gauhati High Court and the matter is sub-judice.

"His nomination was rejected on the basis that his resignation was not accepted and the case in the High Court is sub-judiced," the deputy commissioner said.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls. Voting for the 60-member assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies - Arunachal West and Arunachal East - will be held on April 19.

A total of eight candidates are in the fray for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency where a multi-cornered contest is expected.

Union Earth Science and Food Processing Industries Minister Kiren Rijiju is contesting from the seat on BJP ticket and will face Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki and six others.

In the Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat, a total of seven candidates are in the fray.

The ruling BJP has nominated sitting MP Tapir Gao while the Congress has fielded Bosiram Siram.

A total of 195 candidates have filed papers for the 60 assembly constituencies till Wednesday, the last date for filing nominations.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30.

Counting of votes for Assembly polls would be held on June 2 and for Lok Sabha polls on June 4 respectively.

In the 2019 Arunchal Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 41 seats, JD(U) seven seats, the NPP five seats, the Congress secured four seats, the PPA won one seat and two Independent candidates also won.

The BJP had also won both Lok Sabha seats in the last election. PTI UPL UPL RG