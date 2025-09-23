SP insists Azam Khan not switching to BSP, Akhilesh vows to withdraw all 'false' cases against him once party is in power

Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday sought to dispel suggestions that veteran leader Azam Khan, who was released from jail after nearly two years, may switch to the BSP and vowed that all "false" cases against him will be withdrawn once his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav said Khan has finally got justice and hit out at the ruling BJP, saying those who file false cases should now learn that every lie has an expiry date.

Facing multiple cases, Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and a founder member of the SP, walked out from the Sitapur jail here on Tuesday, days after the Allahabad High Court recently granted him bail in the Quality Bar land encroachment case in Rampur district last week.

"Azam Khan is not only a founder member of the Samajwadi Party but has also played a key role in the Samajwadi (socialist) movement. Khan is with the Samajwadi Party, with our founder Netaji, and with all of us," Yadav told reporters while replying to queries on whether Khan was leaving the Samajwadi Party to join Mayawati-led BSP.

"His role, along with other socialists, in fighting the BJP has always been significant. Today is a moment of great joy... he has finally got justice," Yadav said here.

Asked about the speculation that he may quit SP, Khan, 77, retorted, "Ask those who are making such claims." Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav also dismissed as "rumours" claims that Azam Khan may join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"There is no question of Azam Khan sahab joining any other party. He has been and will always remain with the Samajwadi Party," said Yadav while talking to PTI from Jhansi.

"The SP and its leadership have always stood by Khan Sahab and will continue to do so. As for him joining any party, these are mere rumours," Yadav said, adding Khan was framed in fake cases.

"We all know who was behind it, don't we?" he said, adding that he will meet Khan soon.

Akhilesh Yadav said that once the SP forms its government in Uttar Pradesh, all "false cases" registered against Khan would be withdrawn.

Without taking any names, the former chief minister alleged that the chief minister withdrew all cases registered against himself, his deputy and other BJP leaders after the saffron party formed its government in the state.

"Just like the BJP government has withdrawn cases against its own leaders, under a Samajwadi Party government, false cases against Azam Khan and others will be withdrawn.

"Even journalists who have been targeted with fabricated cases will get relief," Yadav asserted.

He also thanked the court for granting bail to Khan. "This is what we Samajwadis have always believed that the courts will deliver justice, and today he (Khan) has got it. We hope that in the coming days not a single false case will remain," he said.

In a post on X later, the SP chief welcomed the court's decision to release Khan.

"His release is a matter of relief and joy for him, his family, all of us, and everyone who believes in justice. We sincerely thank the court for upholding faith in justice." Yadav said, "Those who file false cases should now learn that every lie has an expiry date, every conspiracy has a limit. People who symbolise social harmony can never be acceptable to the BJP." He said Khan "will once again stand with the neglected" and raise his voice against the "repression by the BJP and its allies".

As always, he will remain a symbol of amity and will continue to march on the path of social justice in line with socialist values and principles, Yadav said.