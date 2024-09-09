SP leader, 4 others booked for defying Gangster Act in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party's district unit president and four others for allegedly carrying out agricultural activities on a piece of land attached under the Gangster Act here, police said on Monday.

The case was registered on Sunday under sections 11 (solitary confinement), 112 (petty organised crime), 222 (omission to assist public servant when bound by law to give assistance), 303 (2) (theft) and 329 (3) (criminal trespass and house trespass), they said.

A case was registered against SP district unit president Chhavinath Yadav, his wife Priyanka, mother Shashiprabha and his younger brother, following a complaint by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kunda Bharat Ram and revenue official Rajasva Lekhpal, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Rai said.

In 2022, action was initiated against Yadav under the Gangster Act in which some of his properties were attached to the act which included a farm located in Maudara village, Rai said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a villager of Maudara, SDM Ram launched a probe which found that paddy was being sown on the farm. A case was registered after the charges were found true in the probe, he said.

Yadav is currently lodged in Pratapgarh district jail, Ram added.