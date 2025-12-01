SP leader Ambika Chaudhary has narrow escape after car hits divider in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ambika Chaudhary had a narrow escape on Monday after her car rammed into a divider in Ballia.

Chaudhary, who escaped unhurt, told PTI that he was on his way to the district headquarters when his car rammed into a divider near the Ballia railway station.

The impact damaged the car and injured his brother Sudhir, who was behind the wheel, while he and his security guard had a narrow escape, the former Uttar Pradesh minister said.

Chaudhary termed the incident a result of the administration’s “gross negligence”.

“The spot where the accident occurred was dark. A truck had previously crashed into the same divider, yet no lighting arrangements were made there,” Chaudhary said. PTI COR NAV ARI