SP leader Atul Yadav, 10 others booked for running PDA Pathshala in UP school

Prayagraj (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) An case has been lodged against Atul Yadav and 10 unidentified persons for running a PDA Pathshala at Lamhi Composite School in Handia block in Prayagraj on Sunday, an official said on Tuesday.

Basic Education Officer Devvrat Singh told PTI that after the video of this incident in Lamhi Composite School came to notice, the Block Education Officer was asked to investigate it after which this action was taken.

In the video, children are seen being gathered and set up a PDA Pathshala under the leadership of Atul Yadav of the village.

An FIR was registered against sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their public functions) and 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant to deter them from performing their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Singh said that similarly, a case has been registered against local SP leader Awadhesh Narayan for running a PDA Pathshala near a primary school in Gauhpur in Saidabad.

He said that at the same time, in Raghuveer Ka Pura village located in Jasra, about 10 days ago, after the matter of running a similar PDA school near a primary school came to light, the process of registering an FIR against a SP leader is underway. Also, an explanation has been sought from the concerned school headmaster. PTI RAJ HIG HIG