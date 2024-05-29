SP leader Azam Khan's wife released from jail after getting bail in fake birth certificate case

Rampur (UP), May 29 (PTI) Tazeen Fatima, wife of Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan, was on Wednesday released from Rampur district jail after getting bail from the Allahabad High Court last week.

The Allahabad High Court had on May 24 granted bail to Azam Khan, his wife Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan in the fake birth certificate case.

The three family members were convicted of forgery by a Rampur court.

However, Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan will have to remain behind bars as several other cases are also going on against them.

Fatima was in jail since October 28 last year after conviction by the local court.

Seven years' imprisonment was awarded to them by the Rampur Sessions Court in a forgery case related to Abdullah's birth certificates.

The case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, who is now the BJP MLA from Rampur, lodged a complaint alleging that Azam Khan and his wife got two birth certificates made for their son.

Subsequently, the court found the trio guilty under various sections, including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

Since the conviction, Azam Khan, a 10-time MLA who was also elected as an MP from Rampur, is lodged in Sitapur Jail. Abdullah Azam is in Hardoi jail while Fatima was in Rampur jail.

Talking to reporters Fatima said, "Injustice was defeated and the court has kept justice alive." When asked about husband Azam Khan and son Abdullah, Fatima said, "We were convicted due to a well-planned conspiracy in which police, government and I have complaint even with the media that it did not take up the matter." Terming her release as the "start of justice", Fatima said she wanted to tell supporters that the truth will ultimately win.