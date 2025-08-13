SP leader blames BJP MP Ravi Kishan for Gorakhpur sewer death, puts up poster

Gorakhpur, Aug 13 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday chastised BJP leader Ravi Kishan by putting up a poster bearing his image holding a samosa at Ambedkar Chowk here, and blamed the Gorakhpur MP for a sewer death.

Designed in SP's red-and-green theme, the poster also displays a photograph of Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade district president Avinash Tiwari.

The poster text reads Tiwari congratulating the MP for receiving the 'Sansad Ratna' award for raising the "burning national issue" of potato-samosa in the Parliament.

Taking a jibe at the actor-politician, Tiwari said, "Had you focused on Gorakhpur’s waterlogging crisis, eight-year-old Afreen would still be alive." Afreen died Monday after she fell into an open drain on a waterlogged street of the city.

Tiwari alleged that the BJP MP had ignored pressing civic problems of the district.

"Instead of talking about topics like samosas, the MP should have addressed the waterlogging problem," he said.

Ravi Kishan insisted what he said in Parliament concerned the poor of the country.

"I raised an issue that directly concerns the poor and is linked to health. I will demand a law against it," he said.

"The Samajwadi Party has no understanding of the poor — during their time, mafia rule prevailed, and the underprivileged were crushed. They do not understand the language of the poor," he added.

On Monday, Afreen, a resident of Lala Toli, was returning home from a madrasa near Tile Wali Masjid in heavy rain.

On the way, she fell into an open drain in Ghosi Pur locality. Locals pulled her out and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

A video of the girl being pulled out from the sewer on an inundated street has been shared widely on X.