SP leader claims he received threat not to contest 2024 LS polls, police complaint filed

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Rajesh Kashyap Friday claimed that he has been threatened over phone not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said he has filed a police complaint in the matter.

Police said that based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered and investigations are on.

"I got a phone call on October 18, with the caller telling me not to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections. I received a similar call on October 19. It was followed by dozens of such calls following which I informed the police," Kashyap told PTI.

The Samajwadi Party's district unit president Tanveer Khan said Kashyap is a possible candidate for the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha (reserved) seat.

Kashyap is preparing for the Lok Sabha elections and his public relations campaign is underway. Some unknown persons called him on the phone telling him not to contest the election and threatened him, Khan said, adding the party has demanded security for Kahsyap.

Circle Officer (City) B S Veer Kumar said that based on the complaint of Rajesh Kashyap, a report has been registered under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and efforts were on to trace the mobile number from which the threatening call was made.

Investigations in the matter are underway, he added. PTI COR SAB NSD NSD