SP leader demands Sengol to be replaced by Constitution, triggers war of words

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP R K Chaudhary's demand to replace the Sengol installed next to the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair with a copy of the Constitution triggered a war of words on Thursday, with opposition leaders backing him, and the ruling BJP castigating him for "disrespecting" Indian and Tamil culture.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chaudhary demanded that the Sengol, which was used as a symbol of transfer of power when India got Independence, should be removed as it represents monarchy.

"India is a democratic country. But when we got independence, priests suggested that a symbol of transfer of power should be given. So a 'rajdand' (sceptre) was prepared. Lord Mountbatten transferred it to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. But he realised what it meant, and kept it in a museum in Allahabad. What was the need to place it in Parliament?" Chaudhary told PTI.

"A sceptre is a symbol of the way of decision-making of a king. Before democracy came, there were over 500 kingdoms in India. They were made to surrender, and democracy was established. Now the nation is independent. If there is no king, there should be no sceptre," he said.

In a monarchy, Chaudhary said, the decision of the king is supreme, which is not the case in a democracy. "Hence the 'sengol', which represents monarchy, should not be in the House." "This is not a dictatorship, it's not a monarchy. This is a democracy. Sengol should be sent back to where it came from and a big copy of the Constitution should be kept there," he said. BJP leaders, meanwhile, called the demand outrageous.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Chaudhary's remarks betray the "ignorance" of SP leaders and demonstrate their lack of respect for Indian history and culture.

"The Samajwadi Party has no respect for Indian history and culture. The comments of its top leaders on Sengol are reprehensible. It shows their ignorance and also reflects the hatred of the I.N.D.I alliance especially towards Tamil culture," he wrote on his X handle.

He further said Sengol is a matter of pride for India, and it is an honour that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given it the highest respect by placing it in Parliament.

PM Modi installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha next to the Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building on May 28, 2023, after performing a puja.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Samajwadi Party, saying that through the letter written by its MP to Birla, the party has insulted Indian and Tamil culture.

He asked if the DMK and the Congress agree with Chaudhary's remarks.

"He has said that Sengol is the symbol of monarchy and a 'rajadanda' (king's stick). It is an outright insult to Indian culture and Tamil culture. On this, the DMK and the Congress, especially Tamil Nadu Congress, should clarify if they accept such an insult to Sengol," Poonawalla told a press conference at party headquarters when asked for comment.

Showing a picture of Jawaharlal Nehru with Sengol, he asked if the first prime minister of India was holding a "symbol of monarchy".

BJP National Spokesperson C R Kesavan called Chaudhary's demand outrageous.

"Samajwadi Party MP's outrageous and outlandish statements have insulted our revered Adheenam heads and millions of devotees of Shaivite mutt. This SP MP has undermined the sanctity of Parliament and insulted the office of the President. SP MP RK Chaudhary should first educate himself about the Sengol," Kesavan said.

Asked about Chaudhary's remarks, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "He must have felt so, as the PM did not bow to the Sengol when he took oath..." "What is the problem with placing the Constitution there?" he further asked. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said many members had opposed the placing of Sengol in Parliament when it was first brought.

"When Sengol was being installed, most of us said this is a symbol of monarchy. Our prime minister had the traits of a monarch...," he said. Showing a copy of the Constitution, he said, "Keep a copy of this, the nation will be run by this".

RJD MP Misa Bharti said, "We are in a democracy. Sengol can be put in a museum where everyone can see it. We support whoever has brought this up. As it is a symbol of monarchy, it should be removed," she said. PTI AO AO TIR TIR