SP leader in UP's Gonda accuses BJP MLA of being involved in Rs 1 crore scam

Gonda (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Baijnath Dubey on Thursday accused the BJP's Katra Bazar MLA Bawan Singh of being involved in a Rs 1-crore scam between 1997 and 2002.

Elaborating on his allegation, Dubey claimed that between 1997 and 2002, when Singh was a legislator, works worth around Rs 1 crore were executed in the Katra Bazar assembly constituency through various companies but were left incomplete, leading to the misuse of public funds.

He claimed that an FIR had also been registered, but no further action was taken. A contractor linked to the case later died by suicide, following which the matter was allegedly suppressed, Dubey further alleged.

Singh, however, rejected the allegations as baseless. He said an FIR was lodged at that time, and cases against the accused are still pending before a court.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP government in the state, Dubey alleged that the present dispensation was "deeply mired in corruption".

He also raised questions on the district's health infrastructure, alleging rampant corruption at the women's hospital in Gonda.

The former Sajwadi Party MLA claimed that no work was done without bribes, and essential facilities such as ultrasound and MRI were unavailable at the hospital, forcing poor patients to seek tests and treatment outside the district.