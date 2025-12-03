SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav questions need for SIR, says govt's intention 'not honest'

Etawah (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday questioned the need for conducting the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, as he alleged that the government's intentions were "not honest" and the exercise was being "used to weaken democratic processes".

Those who try to hold on to power by unfair means should take lessons from the political situations in Nepal and Bangladesh, the Rajya Sabha MP said while interacting with reporters after a meeting with party leaders and workers from the Jaswant Nagar assembly segment.

He said revision of voter lists had, since 1952, always taken place smoothly and automatically. "This system was running perfectly for decades. The question is, why was SIR needed at all? Those in power in Delhi do not have clear intentions," he said.

Yadav alleged that the SIR exercise was being used to label Indian citizens as foreigners.

"In Bihar, SIR was conducted, but no infiltrators were found. Yet, the same narrative was pushed. Their motive is to declare large numbers of Indians -- Hindus or Muslims -- as outsiders. If someone is Muslim, they will say he came from Bangladesh or Pakistan; if Hindu, they will say he came from Nepal," Yadav alleged.

"The government's intentions behind the SIR exercise are not honest. It was being used to weaken democratic processes." Accusing the Election Commission of acting under pressure from the ruling party, Yadav said the poll body had become "very weak". "The Election Commission follows whatever signal the government in Delhi gives. Today, even a small BJP leader can influence it," he alleged.

Referring to the NRC exercise in Assam, he said, "Nineteen lakh names were removed from the list, but no action was taken because 12 lakh were Hindus and seven lakh were Muslims. If decisions are made on caste and religious lines, it is harmful for the country.” Calling out the implications for ordinary citizens, Yadav added, "You — journalists— were born here, your generations lived here. But if your name doesn’t appear on the voter list after SIR, they will say you are a foreign citizen. They will decide citizenship on their own terms." The Election Commission had announced SIR in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where polls are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls was announced separately. It is being called 'Special Revision'.