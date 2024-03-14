SP leader Shivpal Yadav launches LS poll campaign in Budaun

Budaun (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav started his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Budaun in western Uttar Pradesh with a "Jan Sampark Yatra" on Thursday.

In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav, who has been nominated by the SP from the Budaun Lok Sabha seat, said he shares a decades-long relationship with the region. "I have several stories and memories related to Budaun," he added.

The SP leader also shared a couplet of famous poet Shakeel Badayuni along with his post on the microblogging platform.

Talking to reporters in Etawah in the morning, before leaving for Budaun, Yadav said, "Jan sampark (public relations) will start from Budaun." Asked about the BJP-led Centre's decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), he said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party can do anything to harass people." Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent attack on the then SP government in the state for opening fire on kar sevaks in Ayodhya in 1990, Yadav said, "The BJP does not do any work. It only raises old issues." "Everyone knows that the Ram temple (in Ayodhya) was built following the (Supreme) court's order. The BJP does not have any issue, so it raises these things during elections," he added.

The SP won the Budaun Lok Sabha seat in 2014 but lost it to the BJP five years later. The party, led by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, is eyeing to reclaim the seat. PTI CDN RC