SP leaders accuse BJP MLA of snatching nomination papers for elections of cooperative society

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A Samajwadi party leader alleged that a local BJP MLA Manju Tyagi snatched documents from the election officials during the nomination process for the Phoolbehar cooperative society here.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred amid the nomination process for several cooperative societies in the district, including Phoolbehar, Oel, and Mahewaganj.

Former Samajwadi Party district president Anurag Patel, SP district president Rampal Yadav, and former SP MLA Ram Saran accused Tyagi, an MLA from the Srinagar constituency, of disrupting the nomination process by snatching away candidate nomination papers on Thursday, despite the presence of the SDM and other officials.

Patel claimed their candidates had filed their nominations and provided documentary proof, but Tyagi intervened to prevent the process.

The Samajwadi Party leaders announced their intention to meet with the district magistrate on Friday to demand free, fair, and impartial elections. They criticized the incident as an attempt by BJP leaders to undermine the democratic process.

Returning officer Shrish Tripathi said that while 16 nomination papers had been purchased, no nominations were filed on Thursday. He declined to comment on the allegations against Tyagi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president, Sunil Singh, countered the allegations, blaming Samajwadi Party leaders for creating disturbances during the nomination process. He claimed that Tyagi had arrived at the scene after being summoned by the BJP workers.

Singh denied the allegations against Tyagi snatching the nomination papers. Tyagi could not be reached for a comment on the incident.