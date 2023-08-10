SP leaders shout slogans, protest in UP Legislative Council demanding 'caste census' in state

Lucknow, Aug 10 (PTI) Samajwadi Party members Thursday trooped into the well of the Legislative Council and shouted slogans over their demand for a "caste-based census" in Uttar Pradesh, forcing an adjournment for 15 minutes.

Advertisment

SP members raised the issue of a "caste-based census" through an adjournment notice. Emphasising the admissibility of the notice, SP member Swami Prasad Maurya said backward castes in the state are being denied social justice in the absence of such a survey.

Maurya said if the government wants, it could enumerate all the castes in the state.

There are hundreds of such castes which were not included in the backward castes category earlier but with their recent inclusion, the population of backward classes in the state has increased to 60-65%, he added.

Advertisment

SP member Naresh Uttam Patel said the party has been raising the issue of "caste-based census" from time to time, stressing the admissibility of information, but no progress has been made so far.

The last caste census was held in the country in the year 1931, but after Independence, any talks about the need for such a survey were ignored, he said.

Responding on behalf of the government, Leader of the House and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, said, “SP members gave long speeches on caste-based census, but were sleeping when they were in power. When you were in power in Uttar Pradesh four times, then you did not worry about the backward classes. You were worried about being ousted from power. There is no possibility (of you coming to power) even till the year 2047." He argued that a 'bouquet' of social equations can be seen in the form of the Union Council of Ministers and Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers as they have the largest number of representatives from Other Backward Classes.

Advertisment

Keshav Prasad Maurya said raising the issue of a "caste-based census" in the House was an "agenda-setting exercise" for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The minister added that the census is conducted by the Centre and not the state government. "We do not even have the right to make any separate provision regarding the census," he said.

“From 2004 to 2014, the Congress government at the Centre was on the crutches of SP and BSP, then why did the SP not conduct a caste census then? Apart from this, from 2012 to 2017, there was only the SP government in Uttar Pradesh, then why did it not get this work done?" Keshav Prasad Maurya asked.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, SP members, discontent with the statement of the Leader of the House, started shouting slogans and squatted in the well of the House.

Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh asked them to go to their respective seats but they refused, following which the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government Thursday said it has no plans to conduct a caste survey in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this in a written reply to a question asked by Samajwadi Party member Sangram Yadav.

SP has been rooting for a caste-based census in Uttar Pradesh. The party's president Akhilesh Yadav has also raised this issue in the Legislative assembly in the past. The demand gained momentum after a recent Patna High Court judgement giving legal status to the ongoing caste-based survey in Bihar. PTI SLM CDN RPA