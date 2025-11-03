SP leaders will be told to unite or face permanent expulsion: Shivpal Singh Yadav on infighting

Budaun (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday said all party members will be given up to three chances to end factionalism and unite, warning that those who refuse will face expulsion from the party.

Yadav was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Budaun, when he was asked about factionalism in the party.

He said all party organisations have been dissolved to end infighting.

"Senior leaders will now persuade everyone to unite. They will be asked up to three times. If they refuse even then, such individuals will be expelled from the party and will not be accepted back at any cost," he said.

Yadav also accused the BJP MLAs of being robbers and land-grabbers.

"Most of the MLAs of the BJP government are robbers. Some are land-grabbers, while others are busy looting the public,” he said.

He added that the BJP government has privatised all profitable institutions by selling them, a move Samajwadi Party has openly opposed and will continue to do so. PTI COR NAV PRK PRK