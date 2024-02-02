SP legislators protest during UP Governor Anandiben Patel's address on first day of Budget session

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party legislators on Friday raised slogans and entered the well of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly carrying banners during Governor Anandiben Patel's address to the joint sitting of the legislature on the first day of the Budget session.

After the national anthem, as soon as Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel started reading her address, SP members entered the well of the House and started raising slogans against the Yogi Adityanath government. They also carried banners in their hands, while staging the protest in the well of the House.

SP MLA from Lucknow Central Ravidas Mehrotra and MLC (Member of Legislative Council) Ashutosh Sinha raised slogans and staged protest.

In the midst of the protest staged by the SP legislators, the UP governor read her speech, which lasted for a little over 56 minutes.

The SP legislators intensified their sloganeering, shouting "Governor go back".

Responding to the sloganeering, Patel said, "Who will go will be known later. I am not going. Who will go?" This triggered a thumping of desks by the BJP legislators.

Subsequently, she also said, "Seven years ago Uttar Pradesh was a BIMARU state. See it today." Before ending her speech, apparently pointing towards the SP legislators, she said, "You only raised slogans, and they (apparently pointing towards the BJP) rose above." The UP Assembly on Friday also witnessed different coloured 'dupattas' worn by legislators. Most of the BJP legislators wore a saffron-coloured 'Ramnaami' dupatta, while a number of SP legislators were seen wearing red cap and red 'dupatta'. Some of the MLAs of RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) were seen wearing green 'dupatta'. MLAs of the SBSP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) were seen with yellow 'dupatta'.

Before the arrival of the UP governor in the House, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were seen greeting the members with 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Some of the BJP members were also seen greeting each other in the same manner.

Earlier in the day, SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha rode a cycle to the UP Vidhan Bhavan, while raising slogans against the government.

Most of the BJP Legislative Council members had reached inside the assembly around 10 am. They welcomed every member entering with 'Jai Shri Ram'. PTI NAV/AR KSS KSS