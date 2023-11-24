SP linked to lathicharge on Jalna Maratha quota agitators transferred for second time in 5 days

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) IPS officer Tushar Doshi, who was Jalna Superintendent of Police when Maratha quota agitators were lathicharged there on September 1, was on Friday transferred from the state CID department to the government railway police in Pune in the same rank.

Incidentally, Doshi, who was sent on compulsory leave some days after the Jalna lathicharge pending an inquiry into the police action, was appointed as SP, CID Pune on November 20.

However, state minister for school education Deepak Kesarkar wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the same seeking a stay on Doshi's posting.

"An inquiry is pending against him in connection with police using excessive force against protesters demanding quota for the Maratha community," the minister said.

The lathicharge in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna had brought the Maratha quota agitation to the centrestage of Maharashtra politics, resulting in sporadic incidents of violence in some parts of the state. PTI DC ND BNM BNM