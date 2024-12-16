SP members hold protest in UP Assembly premises

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) Opposition Samajwadi Party members on Monday held a protest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises over the Sambhal violence and various other issues.

The protest was held ahead of the start of the Winter session of the state assembly.

Carrying placards in their hands, the SP members raises slogans against the state government over the issue of non-fulfilment of the promise of providing MSP for crops, unemployment, and "atrocities" being committed by the police.

The SP leaders also sought justice for the families of those killed in the recent violence in Sambhal.

Four people had died in the violence during the protest against the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal recently.

Earlier, Member of the Legislative Council Ashutosh Sinha (SP) came to the assembly riding a bicycle to protest against inflation. PTI AR/NAV DV DV