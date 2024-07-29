SP members stage walkout in UP Assembly over erratic power supply discussion

Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) Members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly over issue of discussion on erratic power supply in the state.

The matter was raised during zero hour through an adjournment notice by SP members, including R K Verma, who sought a two-hour discussion on the issue of power supply.

During his reply, Energy Minister A K Sharma, said, "Yesterday, I had gone to Ballia, where, on the basis of a complaint, I suspended a Yadavji. A matter came into light where he had sought money from a person so I suspended Yadavji." Interrupting Sharma, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey said the minister did not give a satisfactory response on the issue.

"The minister did not say that he had suspended an engineer. Instead he said a Yadavji has been suspended. This should be removed from the proceedings of the House," Pandey said.

Later, SP members came into the well of the House, shouting and demanding an apology from the energy minister.

Speaker Satish Mahana requested the members to return to their seats and later when their demand for a discussion was not accepted, they staged a walk out from the House.

In response to the SP members, Sharma claimed that the highest supply of 30,618 MW of electricity in the country is produced in Uttar Pradesh "No state has ever supplied 30,618 MW of electricity in history," he said.

Pointing towards the opposition members, he said, "Yogi ji's government is providing two and a half times more electricity than your (SP) government,". PTI AR ABN ABN BHJ BHJ