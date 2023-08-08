SP members walk out from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council

Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) Samajwadi Party members walked out of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, saying they were dissatisfied with answers to questions related to the agriculture department.

Replying to a question by Man Singh of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi gave details about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the National Food Security Mission being run by the government for the benefit of farmers.

In a supplementary question, SP member Swami Prasad Maurya asked how many centres were set up for purchase of Rabi crops in 2022-23 and what the government was doing to solve the problem of stray cattle destroying crops on a large scale.

Shahi, however, said Maurya's question was not related to the main question but added that the state government was trying to ensure purchase centres are run in a proper way.

He said that shelters have been made for the stray cattle in all development blocks of the state. In these, more than 13 lakh stray cattle have been kept, the minister said during the Question Hour.

The state government is making proper arrangements for them and is trying its best to ensure that there is no damage to crops from stray animals, he said.

Dissatisfied with the answers of the minister, SP members, including Maurya, entered the Well of the House and later walked out raising anti-government slogans. PTI ABN ABN ANB ANB