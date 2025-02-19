SP MLA accuses some legislators of insulting Vande Mataram in UP Assembly premises

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Rebel Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh on Wednesday accused some members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly of insulting the national song Vande Mataram.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana took cognisance of the matter and said it is the moral responsibility of every member to respect the national anthem and the national song. "We will look into both sides and whatever action is required will be taken," he said.

On Wednesday, the second day of the Budget Session of the Assembly, Singh raised the issue during Zero Hour.

He said when the House resumed on Tuesday after the governor's address and Vande Mataram was being sung, about 10 members were sitting on the sofa in the 'Suvidha Kaksh' (facility room).

Without naming them, Singh took a dig at the SP members and said action should be taken after investigation against those who roam around with a copy of the Constitution in their hands. He demanded the identification of such people by taking out CCTV footage.

Giving details of the matter, the SP MLA said the House was adjourned after the governor's speech. The proceedings resumed at 12.30 pm. According to norms, the national anthem Jana Gana Mana is sung when the governor arrives for the address and Vande Mataram is sung when the Speaker comes to the chair.

Singh said, "When you (Speaker) came to the House, the national song started playing. At that time, I had reached the gate.

"I stood there and started singing Vande Mataram. But unfortunately, some people who neither understand the dignity of the Constitution nor respect democracy kept sitting on the sofa," he said.

A member interrupted and said the names of those members should be made public. Singh said this has not been the tradition but if the Speaker asks, he will reveal the names. He said CCTV is installed there and everything will be visible.

Singh demanded action, after checking the CCTV footage, against those who "insulted" the national song. Another SP member Atul Pradhan pointed towards the ruling party lobby and demanded that it should also be checked.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, "This information is very sad." He said it is the moral responsibility of all legislators to know how they should behave when the Jana Gana Mana or Vande Mataram song is being played. Taking a jibe at those who allegedly insulted Vande Mataram, he said it depends on the 'sanskar' (values) and tradition one comes from.

Khanna said the act was condemnable and such people should be identified and action should be taken against them.

Singh was seen standing with the ruling BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections last year, violating the party's instructions. PTI AR CDN KSS KSS