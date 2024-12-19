SP MLA Atul Pradhan sits on dharna following expulsion from UP Assembly

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan, who was expelled for the entire Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, sat on a dharna in front of the statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Hazratganj area here on Thursday.

"What's happening in the country in the Lok Sabha and the assembly is against the ideologies of Dr Ambedkar. I came here from the party office on a cycle and sat on a dharna in protest against what is happening against the constitutional values given by Dr Ambedkar," Pradhan told PTI.

It was also a token protest against what happened to me inside the house on Wednesday, said the Samajwadi Party MLA from Sardhana holding Ambedkar's picture in his hand.

After the commotion in the House earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana ordered Pradhan's expulsion for the remainder of the Winter Session.

The chaos started in the House on Wednesday following discussion over health infrastructure in the state.

Mahana later ordered the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA to leave the House following which the marshals escorted him out of the assembly.

An argument between Pradhan and Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan intensified despite the Speaker's intervention, creating uproar in the assembly.

Pradhan later staged a protest in front of Chaudhary Charan Singh's statue in the assembly premises. PTI ABN AS AS