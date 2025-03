SP MLA Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb rock legislature; members demand his suspension

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The issue of SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi's remarks eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb rocked both houses of the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday, with members of the ruling Mahayuti demanding his suspension and charging him with treason.

Both the houses were adjourned over the issue.

The development came on a day when the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi planned to corner the government over the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde.

As proceedings of both the houses began, the Mahayuti members started raising slogans seeking action against Azmi, who is the Samajwadi Party's state president.

They claimed Azmi was a descendent of Aurangzeb, who tortured Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and brutally killed him.

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde led the attack on Azmi both in the legislative council and assembly.

In the council, the former CM said Azmi also made objectionable statements in the past against Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Abu Azmi is purposely insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and (his son) Chhatrapati Sambhaji. Sambhaji's Maharaj's bravery and Aurangzeb's cruelty will give goosebumps to people," Shinde said in the council.

Aurangzeb tortured Sambhaji Maharaj in an inhuman way. Abu Azmi referred to Aurangzeb as an able administrator who built temples but he razed Kashi Vishveshwar temple, Shinde said.

The Mughal emperor not only killed Hindus but also people from other religions, the deputy CM said.

"Aurangzeb lost even after he won, but Sambhaji, through his bravery, won even even after his sacrifice. He (Aurangzeb) is a demon. Even a true Muslim will not forgive the progeny of traitors. It is wrong to eulogise Aurangzeb," Shinde said.

He also demanded that Azmi's membership of the legislative assembly be revoked.

No one will tolerate the act of eulogising Aurangzeb, the Shiv Sena leader said.

In the assembly, Shinde dubbed Azmi a "traitor" and said had no right to sit in the House.

He asked SP MLA Raees Shaikh to watch the recent Hindi film 'Chhaava', which has documented the bravery and sacrifice of Sambhaji Maharaj.

"See the torture Sambhaji Maharaj endured for 40 days. Aurangzeb asked him to change his religion," he said.

Praising Aurangzeb is an insult of the country's national heroes, Shinde said.

Sambhaji Maharaj won 70 battles in nine years, he said, adding that Aurangzeb demolished temples and killed his own family.

Industries Minister Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) reiterated the demand that Azmi be suspended from the House and be booked for treason.

"We cannot tolerate praise of a person who harassed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he said.

Atul Bhatkalkar (BJP) demanded that Azmi be booked for treason and suspended from the assembly for the budget session.

Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil also demanded action against Azmi.

Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) demanded that Aurangazeb's grave be demolished.

Amid the uproar, opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) member Bhaskar Jadhav, who tried to speak on an adjournment notice submitted by him in the legislative assembly, termed developments in the House as "drama".

The assembly proeedings were adjourned three times after din over the issue, and later adjourned for the day.

Azmi had said that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar).

"Our GDP accounted for 24 per cent (of the world GDP) and India was called a golden sparrow (during his regime)," claimed the MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai.

Asked about the fight between Aurangzeb and Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Azmi had termed it a political battle.

In the legislative council, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve said not only Azmi but those insulting national icons, including Chhatrapati Shivaji, should be punished, and referred to statements of actor Rahul Solapurkar and former journalist Prashant Koratkar.

Council Chairman Ram Shinde said the government should take strict action against whoever has spoken against national icons and Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Following din over Azmi's comments, the Upper House was briefly adjourned twice and then for the day.

In a related development, the Mumbai Police began a probe into a case registered against Azmi over his remarks.

An FIR was registered on Monday against Azmi by police in neighbouring Thane on a complaint of Lok Sabha member Naresh Mhaske for allegedly attempting to hurt religious feelings.

The Thane police subsequently transferred the FIR to Mumbai, where a fresh case was registered at Marine Drive police station on Tuesday.

The Mumbai police have registered the case against Azmi under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs), 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 356(1) & 356(2) (defamation), he said. PTI PR MR DC GK GK