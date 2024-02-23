SP MLA demands quota for Muslims in Maharashtra

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding a five per cent reservation for the Muslim community in government jobs and education in the state.

The MLA from Bhiwandi in Thane district shared a copy of the letter with the media on Friday.

Notably, the Maharashtra legislature earlier this week passed a law providing ten percent quota for the Maratha community.

The earlier Congress-NCP government had given five percent reservation to Muslims in education by issuing an ordinance, and the Bombay High Court too upheld it, but the ordinance was not converted into law, Shaikh said in the letter.

The demand was being made on the basis of economic and social backwardness of the community and around "50 sub-castes" in the community will benefit from reservation, he said.

He welcomes separate reservation to Marathas, the SP leader further said, adding that the OBC quota should not be touched.

Muslims make up 11.5 per cent of Maharashtra's population and the Justice Rajendra Sachar Commission (2006) and Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee (2004) had established the community's backwardness, he said. PTI COR KRK