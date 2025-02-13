SP MLA Hasan convicted in 2014 case for insulting remark against Modi

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) A local court in Shamli on Thursday convicted Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan for making an insulting remark against the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratibha's court imposed a fine of Rs 100 on Hasan, with a one-month jail term in case of non-payment, according to a prosecution officer.

Assistant Prosecution Officer Utesh Johri told PTI that a case was registered against Hasan on March 28, 2014, in Shamli under Section 171 of IPC.

It was alleged that while contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Kairana, Hasan made derogatory remarks against former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP president Mayawati as well as Modi during an election rally in Shamli.

Hasan is the MLA from Kairana assembly seat in Shamli district. His sister Iqra Hasan is the Samajwadi Party MP from Kairana Lok Sabha seat.