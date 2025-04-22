SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood condemns Murshidabad violence, urges Muslims to remain calm over Waqf law

Sambhal, Apr 22 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood on Tuesday condemned the recent violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad and appealed to members of the Muslim community not to react aggressively over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

He also assured the community that justice would be delivered through the Supreme Court.

Responding to a query from reporters on the Murshidabad violence, the Sambhal MLA said, "The public outrage in West Bengal over the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned into a violent movement. That should not have happened. We condemn the incident. What the Muslims did there was not right." Appealing for restraint, he added, "I urge the Muslims of West Bengal, and Muslims across the country, not to get agitated. The matter is now before the Supreme Court. Based on the Constitution given by Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, we are confident that the verdict will be in our favour." Referring to the legal challenges against the law, Mehmood said, "This is a constitutional battle being fought through constitutional means. Multiple stakeholders, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, are involved. The Supreme Court is hearing all sides." He expressed his faith in the legal process and belief that Waqf boards would not be undermined. "Things will continue as they have in the past." Turning his attention to the BJP, Mehmood accused the saffron party of exploiting communal tensions and attempting to destabilise the West Bengal government.

"The BJP is frustrated after its loss in the last Lok Sabha elections in Bengal. It is trying to malign Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and wants to rule the country through Hindu-Muslim politics," he alleged.

Mehmood also dismissed the BJP's demand for President's rule in the state as a sign of desperation.

"The BJP made every effort to unseat Mamata Banerjee but she stood firm like a tigress. Several parties are conspiring to impose President's rule in Bengal but bringing down an elected government with a majority is not an easy task," he said.

"In the last Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee defeated the BJP soundly in her state. That's why they're now trying to tarnish her image," he added.

Violence erupted in Murshidabad following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in the deaths of three people. In the aftermath, the BJP intensified its criticism of the Mamata Banerjee-led government and renewed calls for the imposition of President's rule.