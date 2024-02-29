SP MLA Manoj Pandey who cross-voted in RS polls to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey said he will visit Ayodhya with his family on Thursday and pay obeisance to Lord Ram Lalla.

Pandey, MLA from Unchahar in Raebareli, had on February 27 resigned from the post of SP chief whip and cross voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.

"After sacrifice of a number of generations, the grand temple was built... It is a matter of pride that I am going to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla with my family," the SP MLA told PTI.

"I had visited the city earlier as well and offered prayers to Lord Ram," Pandey said.

"I will pray for the well-being of the people. People are happy with decisions like free ration taken by the government," he added.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had turned down an invite to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22. The party's assembly members also did not join the legislators during their visit to Ayodhya on February 11.