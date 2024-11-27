SP MLA Naseem Solanki takes oath in UP Assembly

Lucknow, Nov 27 (PTI) Naseem Solanki, the newly-elected Samajwadi Party MLA from Sishamau, took oath in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Solanki expressed her gratitude to the people of the constituency for electing her and pledged to address their concerns.

"My first priority will be to ensure development work, which has been stalled for the past two years. I will not be sitting at home after winning the polls and will remain among the people and work to redress their problems," she told PTI.

Asked about her party's allegations of irregularities during the recent bypolls, Solanki said, "On polling day, police created hurdles to prevent voters from casting their votes." Solanki won the bypolls in Sishamau by defeating her nearest rival by a margin of 8,564 votes.

Advertisment

Her husband Irfan Solanki had won elections from the seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

The November 20 bypoll in the seat was necessitated after Irfan Solanki's disqualification from the assembly following his conviction in a criminal case. PTI ABN ABN ARD ARD