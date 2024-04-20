SP MLA Rais Shaikh resigns, sends letter to Maharashtra unit chief Abu Asim Azmi

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh on Saturday said he has resigned as a member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, noting the concerns raised by him about the issues related to the party organisation have not been resolved by the state leadership.

Advertisment

Shaikh, who represents the Bhiwandi (East) constituency in Thane district, said he had sent his resignation to state Samajwadi Party president Abu Asim Azmi.

Shaikh didn't respond to questions on whether he had sent his resignation letter to the state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and his future course of action.

"I have consistently raised crucial party organisational and expansion-related concerns with the state leadership of our party over the past year. Despite my persistent efforts, these matters are yet to be resolved," as per a statement issued by Shaikh.

Advertisment

Shaikh, however, said he would always remain with the Samajwadi Party.

"I am committed to discussing these concerns exclusively within the party's forums. My allegiance to the Samajwadi Party runs deep, as it has offered me the opportunity to serve as an MLA. I am, and will, always remain a loyal worker of the party. My commitment to advancing the party's organisational strength and expansion remains steadfast, even if I am not an MLA," he stated.

In light of the concerns raised by me, I have tendered my resignation as an MLA to the president of the Maharashtra unit of the Samajwadi Party, Shaikh said.

Advertisment

"I hope that the leadership will take a decision in the best interest of the party," he added.

Bhiwandi East assembly segment is part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP has renominated sitting MP and Union minister Kapil Patil from this seat against NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Suresh Mhatre.

Samajwadi Party has two MLAs in Maharashtra assembly including Shaikh and Abu Asim Azmi.

The state assembly polls are due later this year. PTI MR NSK