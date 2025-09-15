SP MLA Ramakant Yadav sentenced to one-year jail in 2006 case of road blockade

Azamgarh (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) An MP-MLA court on Monday sentenced Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav to one year rigorous imprisonment in a case registered against him in 2006 for blocking a road during a protest.

Judge Anupam Kumar Tripathi also imposed a fine of Rs 3,800 on Yadav, who is a former MP.

According to prosecution officer Vipin Chandra Bhaskar, on April 6, 2006, Yadav, along with 200–250 supporters, reached the Didarganj police station and pressured the then station house officer Madhup Kumar Singh to release one of his supporters.

When the officer refused, Yadav and his supporters blocked the Didarganj-Kheta Sarai road, disrupting government work.

Police filed a chargesheet against Yadav and two others. Six prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial. The two co-accused died during the pendency of the case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court convicted Yadav and sentenced him to one year rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 3,800. PTI CORR ABN RT