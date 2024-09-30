SP MLA says Muslim population rising, will oust BJP from power in UP in 2027; police file FIR

Bijnor, Sep 30 (PTI) Former state minister and Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali has said that the growing Muslim population would lead to the BJP's exit from power in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 Assembly polls.

The "inflammatory remarks" by the 72-year-old sixth-time MLA from Amroha at a party event here on Sunday prompted the local police to lodge an FIR against him as well as SP's district unit president Sheikh Zakir Hussain. The FIR was lodged following a complaint by a police sub-inspector.

A video clip of Ali's speech has been doing the rounds on social media.

Speaking at the programme, Ali emphasised that the demographic shift would favour the SP, saying, "The Muslim population has increased to such an extent that by 2027, the BJP will have to go, and the Samajwadi Party will come to power." Drawing a parallel between the BJP and the Mughal empire, he said, "If the Mughals, who ruled for over 800 years are no longer around, what makes you think the BJP will last?" He also labelled the BJP as "anti-Constitution and anti-reservation." Meanwhile, Police Circle Officer Sangram Singh on Monday said, "Objectionable comments were made in the video of SP leader Mehboob Ali that went viral on Monday. We have registered a case under relevant sections of the law. Further legal action is underway." According to police, the two SP leaders have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 353(2) (public mischief).

Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, in his complaint at the Bijnor police station, alleged that during the event held at a banquet hall on Sunday, Ali made "inflammatory remarks that spread animosity between the Hindu and Muslim communities." He also mentioned that the party's district unit president (Hussain) failed to fulfil his responsibilities during the event, urging that necessary actions be taken against both individuals.

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP had ousted the Akhilesh Yadav-helmed SP from power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and retained the state in the 2022 Assembly polls. The next Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is expected to be held in 2027. PTI COR KIS RHL